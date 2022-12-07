Screengrab from RTVM

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday assured the public that his government would use public money wisely, saying this is his policy.

In a statement, Malacañang said taxpayers' money will be used on projects that will benefit the Filipino people, just as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas presented new notes and coin series bearing his signature.

“Be assured that it is the policy of this administration, to ensure that every peso and every centavo that the government spends in its programs and projects will be to the benefit of all Filipinos,” said Marcos.

“So I convey my full support to all of our BSP officials and their employees. I also have complete confidence in your capability, competence, and integrity," he added.

He also urged the Central Bank and relevant agencies to ramp up its fight against illegal activities and work on bank reforms "to guarantee that public interest remains at the heart of the government’s priorities."

The financial system must be used to benefit Pinoys, he said, adding that this should be efficient and secure.

Aside from this, the President sought innovation and "smart solutions" that will help address Filipinos' burden on their daily lives. Malacañang did not elaborate.

Marcos had urged his government to finally digitalize transactions nationwide, as the country plans to include more Filipinos in the financial system.

It would be "neglectful," he had said, if the country would not acknowledge the trend.

RTVM