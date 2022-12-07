Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The local government of Iloilo has imposed a temporary ban on birds and poultry products from neighboring Capiz province, an official said Wednesday.

In an interview with ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, Iloilo acting provincial administrator Dennis Ventilacion said the 10-day ban from Dec. 3 to 13 is a preventive measure against bird flu after Capiz reported a case of the disease.

Because several poultry farms and companies in Capiz have plants in Iloilo, its provincial government saw it fit to implement the ban, Ventilacion said.

"Ang Iloilo, iyong mga dressing plants ng neighboring provinces, nandito rin sa amin. So iyong mga poultry products, particularly iyong mga broiler chicken, dinadala dito sa amin at dito kinakatay and then malaki ring industry iyan, iyong poultry raising sa amin dito," he said.

(Dressing plants of neighboring provinces are in Iloilo. So their poultry products, including broiler chickens, are brought and slaughtered here. Poultry raising is also a big industry here.)

"Temporary ban lang kasi titingnan natin how it develops in the coming days kung paano ma-control ng Capiz, at saka tingnan natin kung anong mangyayari, how it develops."

(We are implementing a temporary ban to see how the bird flu situation develops in the coming days, particularly how the government of Capiz deals with it.)

The Iloilo government also consulted local stakeholders on whether to extend or lift the ban, he added.

As of writing, only Capiz has a confirmed case of bird flu in Western Visayas.