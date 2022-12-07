Brewing storm off Mindanao to enter PAR in 12 hours: PAGASA

The low pressure area outside PAR at 8 a.m. of Dec. 7, 2022. PAGASA photo



MANILA — A brewing storm off Mindanao will enter the Philippine area of responsibility within 12 hours.

The low pressure area was 1,520 kilometers east-southeast of Mindanao as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, PAGASA said.

Moving northwestward, forecasters said the LPA will enter the Philippine area late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

It is predicted to become a tropical depression and will be called Rosal.

The weather disturbance could intensify into a tropical storm prior to its landfall over Samar Island on Friday, Dec. 9.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

It will then head north to Bicol on Saturday before recurving to the Pacific by Sunday.

Heavy rains will be the primary hazard.

Flooding and landslides are expected in Mindanao, Visayas, and southern Luzon.

The public is advised to monitor weather updates as there will still be track and intensity changes.