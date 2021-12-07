Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Celebrity endorsers can play an important part in an election and bring in votes for candidates because of a certain element - the level of trust that they enjoy from their followers, a sociologist said.

According to Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila professor and former Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) Secretary-General Bro. Clifford Sorita, fans of endorsers follow their lead because they believe their idols will not bring them to a bad situation.

Another element why popular personalities can get votes is by association, Sorita said.

"Because you are associated with me, you are a kapamilya to me, and I will not betray a family member," he said in an interview with Karen Davila on FYE Channel's 'Kaya Boto Mo Karerin Natin 'Yan' on Kumu last week.

The third element, called "delegated discernment," is the most crucial factor, added Sorita.

"I, as your follower, delegate the discernment process to you. You will discern for me, because sometimes I don't have time," he said.

Sorita stressed that endorsers of candidates are "tipping point persons."

"You need to get tipping point persons. You need a person that will tip the scale for you," Sorita said, adding that there is no automatic conversion of followers into votes.

"NAKAKALULA 'YUNG MGA NUMBERS."



Robi Domingo expressed many politicians asked him to join their campaign. He remains non-partisan as voters registration campaign ambassador with BMPM. @iamkarendavila @robertmarion @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/vfNiHQTQew — Sherwin Tinampay (@sherwintinampay) December 3, 2021

He then encouraged celebrity endorsers to use their voice for the good these coming elections and exercise their power with great responsibility.

Contributed by Rodel Madridano

RELATED LINK: