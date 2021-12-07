Teachers demand higher pay for Halalan 2022 duties

Teachers hold a protest in front of the COMELEC headquarters in Intramuros, Manila on December 7, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Members of Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) party-list on Tuesday trooped to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) headquarters to demand higher pay for teachers who will render poll-related services in the May 2022 elections.

"Nung mga nagkasakit ang mga kapwa ko guro, namatay, nagka-COVID, na-hospitalize, hindi P500 ang binabayad namin sa ospital. Nasaan ang puso ng ating gobyerno, ng ating Comelec?" asked ACT member Kristhean Navales.

Alliance of Concerned Teachers pickets outside Comelec main office to push for increase in teachers' election service honoraria.#Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/rrpYjMzLfy — Ina Reformina (@InaReformina) December 7, 2021

The Comelec granted at least a P2,000 increase in the honoraria and other allowances of poll workers, with the 2022 elections expected to take longer hours due to the pandemic.

Comelec-approved honoraria of 2022 poll workers:

Chairperson of EB - P7,000

Members of EB - P6,000

DESO - P5,000

Support staff - P3,000

Medical personnel - P3,000

However, ACT wants to increase these amounts by least P3,000.

ACT Manila’s Riza Bantilan said teachers do not only serve in the elections for a single day.

Complete list of poll service honoraria and allowance increases being sought by the Alliance of Concerned Teachers.#Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/cZ3HALm0bF — Ina Reformina (@InaReformina) December 7, 2021

"Alam namin na hindi lang isang araw kaming maglilingkod sa eskuwelahan… Walo hanggang 10 araw kaming pabalik-balik sa eskuwelahan," she explained.

The poll body earlier explained, much as it wants to, it cannot grant all petitions for an increase due to a limited budget.