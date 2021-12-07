Teachers demand higher pay for Halalan 2022 duties

MANILA — Members of Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) party-list on Tuesday trooped to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) headquarters to demand higher pay for teachers who will render poll-related services in the May 2022 elections.
"Nung mga nagkasakit ang mga kapwa ko guro, namatay, nagka-COVID, na-hospitalize, hindi P500 ang binabayad namin sa ospital. Nasaan ang puso ng ating gobyerno, ng ating Comelec?" asked ACT member Kristhean Navales.
The Comelec granted at least a P2,000 increase in the honoraria and other allowances of poll workers, with the 2022 elections expected to take longer hours due to the pandemic.
Comelec-approved honoraria of 2022 poll workers:
- Chairperson of EB - P7,000
- Members of EB - P6,000
- DESO - P5,000
- Support staff - P3,000
- Medical personnel - P3,000
However, ACT wants to increase these amounts by least P3,000.
ACT Manila’s Riza Bantilan said teachers do not only serve in the elections for a single day.
"Alam namin na hindi lang isang araw kaming maglilingkod sa eskuwelahan… Walo hanggang 10 araw kaming pabalik-balik sa eskuwelahan," she explained.
The poll body earlier explained, much as it wants to, it cannot grant all petitions for an increase due to a limited budget.
