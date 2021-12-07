Home  >  News

Teachers demand higher pay for Halalan 2022 duties

Ina Reformin, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 07 2021 06:59 PM

Teachers hold a protest in front of the COMELEC headquarters in Intramuros, Manila on December 7, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Members of Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) party-list on Tuesday trooped to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) headquarters to demand higher pay for teachers who will render poll-related services in the May 2022 elections.

"Nung mga nagkasakit ang mga kapwa ko guro, namatay, nagka-COVID, na-hospitalize, hindi P500 ang binabayad namin sa ospital. Nasaan ang puso ng ating gobyerno, ng ating Comelec?" asked ACT member Kristhean Navales.

The Comelec granted at least a P2,000 increase in the honoraria and other allowances of poll workers, with the 2022 elections expected to take longer hours due to the pandemic.

Comelec-approved honoraria of 2022 poll workers:

  • Chairperson of EB - P7,000
  • Members of EB - P6,000
  • DESO - P5,000
  • Support staff - P3,000
  • Medical personnel - P3,000

However, ACT wants to increase these amounts by least P3,000.

ACT Manila’s Riza Bantilan said teachers do not only serve in the elections for a single day.

"Alam namin na hindi lang isang araw kaming maglilingkod sa eskuwelahan… Walo hanggang 10 araw kaming pabalik-balik sa eskuwelahan," she explained.

The poll body earlier explained, much as it wants to, it cannot grant all petitions for an increase due to a limited budget.

