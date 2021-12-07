Suspect in elderly Pinoy’s stabbing arrested in Texas

The El Cajon police shared on their Twitter page the photo of 24-year-old Israel Ezekiel Valdivia, who has a long criminal history. Valdivia attacked 71-year-old Filipino Jose Serra in California last Nov. 3, 2021. Photo courtesy of El Cajon Police Department



The man who attacked an elderly Filipino outside of a San Diego Trolley early last month has been arrested in Texas.

Israel Valdivia, who has a long criminal record, was arrested in Runnel’s County, Texas just before the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Valdivia stole a vehicle and led police on a chase through Texas resulting in his arrest.

The 24-year old is expected to be extradited to California where he is accused of stabbing 71-year-old Filipino Jose Serra multiple times after the two got off of a trolley.

Community leaders have said that Serra has since been released from the hospital and is recovering from home.

As he recovers from his multiple surgeries, a fundraiser is being planned within the next few weeks to help Serra who had been struggling with work and health issues.

RELATED VIDEO: