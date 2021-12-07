Solon wants mandatory 14th month pay

MANILA -- A lawmaker urged his colleagues in the House of Representatives to pass the bills mandating the grant of 14th month pay for all workers in government and the private sector regardless of employment status.

“Lagi tayong hopeful lalo na ito nung finile naman natin nung 17th Congress. Pinag-usapan rin noon. Tapos ngayo,n nire-file natin 18th Congress. Pero ngayon lang siya napag-usapan," Kabayan Representative Ron Salo told reporters.

"Kaya yun din ang pino-point out ko kanina, nung malapit-lapit nang matapos. Disyembre na po ngayon, two and a half years from the time it was filed, tsaka siya pinag-usapan. But of course, hindi naman tayo nawawalan ng pag-asa. Hopeful pa rin tayo. Pinu-push natin."

The House Committee on Civil Service and Professional Regulation has tackled four bills making the 14th month pay mnadatory. The panel has created a technical working group that will consolidate the said proposals.

Salo urged candidates in the 2022 elections to make the 14th month pay an election issue.

“Napakaganda rin ng pinoint out ng chairperson kanina. It should really become an election issue. Hindi dahil pinag-usapan dahil eleksyon, kundi gawin natin siya as an election issue. Na ‘yung tumatakbo ngayon should consider this as main issue kung bakit natin sila susuportahan," he said.

Salo said Senate President Vicente Sotto III has filed a counterpart bill in the Senate.