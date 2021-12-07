MANILA - Lakas-CMD chairperson and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio on Tuesday called for justice and condemned the gun attack on two of their partymates from Basilan province.

Al Barka Mayor Darussalam Saguindilan Lajid was killed by still unidentified suspects in Zamboanga City on Monday.

“Mayor Darussalam is a member of Lakas-CMD Party and a personal friend. His untimely demise is truly tragic and heartbreaking. This cowardly act deserves our collective outrage and condemnation,” Lakas-CMD chairperson Duterte-Carpio said in a statement.

Police said Lajid’s driver Barad Nuruddin died too from the same attack that left another party member, Akbar Mayor Alih Awal Sali, and a security escort wounded.

“With the officers and members of Lakas-CMD, my thoughts and prayers for Mayor Darussalam and his aide as we offer their families our deepest condolences. We also wish for the speedy recovery of Mayor Sali, member of the local United Bangsamoro Party but also a member of the Lakas-CMD in Basilan,” she said.

She added, “May the perpetrators behind this appalling attack be immediately brought to justice.”

Carpio’s call was echoed by the party’s president, House Minority Leader and Leyte 1st District Rep. Martin Romualdez.



“The officials and members of Lakas-CMD extend its condolences to the bereaved families of the victims, and we are one with them in prayers that justice will be served the soonest time possible,” said Romualdez.

Romualdez said both mayors took their oath as Lakas-CMD members only last September 11.

“We call on our law enforcement agencies to exhaust all means possible to identify those responsible for the gun attack and to put them all behind bars,” he said.

Initial investigation by the Zamboanga City Police showed the victims were shot by four perpetrators in Seaside, Barangay Baliwasan after disembarking from a sea craft on Monday morning.

The gunmen immediately fled the area and escaped on a motorized boat, police said.