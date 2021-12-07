Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao Assemblyman Zia Alonto Adiong, Armed Forces of the Philippines Col. Romeo Brawner Jr. and Marawi Police Chief Superintendent Ebra Moxsir (l-r) present on Oct. 31, 2017 items found in the main battle area in Marawi City apparently looted by Maute forces and recovered by troops during clearing. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Maj. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., a veteran of the 2017 siege of Marawi City, is the new commanding general of the Philippine Army, the defense department said on Tuesday.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana confirmed Brawner's appointment effective Dec. 7

Brawner replaces Lt. Gen. Andres Centino, who is was appointed head of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in mid-November.

Brawner served as deputy commander of the military task force that fought against the pro-Islamic State gunmen who attacked Marawi City in 2017. He was appointed as commander of the 4th Infantry Division in July.

He belongs to the Philippine Military Academy Makatao Class of 1989.