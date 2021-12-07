Robi Domingo speaks up about endorsing bets for Halalan 2022

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Actor and TV host Robi Domingo encouraged his fellow celebrities to exercise their right to vote on the May 9, 2022 elections and take part in shaping the future of the country.

Domingo, who is part of Star Magic’s Voters’ Education Campaign with Bayan Mo I-Patrol Mo (BMPM), likened screening candidates to buying products online.

“Do not just look at the pictures of the products. Look at the credentials, the seller, the quality, the reviews and the ability to deliver on promises,” he said in an interview with Karen Davila on FYE Channel's 'Boto Mo Karerin Natin 'Yan' on Kumu last week.

He said if all Filipinos do their part in choosing the right person to lead the country, everybody will be a 'big winner.'

"'Yung iboboto natin hindi lang siya 'yung big winner eh. Hindi lang naman siya 'yung singing champion. Pero kapag nakuha natin ito nang tama, 'yung susunod na magiging sa atin, ang epekto nito tayong lahat ang magiging big winner," Domingo said metaphorically.

(The person that we will be voting is not only the big winner here. He/She is not just the singing champion. If we all get this right (to vote wisely), we will all become big winners.)

He added that while he has received some inquiries regarding possible endorsements of candidates, he is leaning towards advocating bets whom he believes embody the values that will promote the common good.

"Masuwerte naman po ako, may pagkain sa aming hapagkainan, sa aming table. At this point, 32 years old, iba na 'yung priorities ko ngayon. Para sa akin, my integrity can never be bought," he said.

(I am lucky that we always have food on our table. At this point, 32 years old, my priorities are different now. For me, my integrity can never be bought.)

