Rains expected in some regions as LPA exits PAR

From PAGASA

MANILA — Rains are expected in some regions in the country as the low pressure area sighted earlier left the Philippine area of responsibility on Tuesday morning, the state weather bureau said.

PAGASA, in a weather advisory, projected rainy weather for Eastern Visayas, Surigao provinces, Dinagat Islands, and Davao Oriental for Tuesday.

Aurora, Northern Quezon, Camarines provinces, & Catanduanes will experience light rains due to amihan, or the northeast monsoon, it added.

The weather agency said Metro Manila, and the rest of Luzon and Visayas may see light rains on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, as amihan continues to affect these areas.

The rest of Mindanao, meanwhile, will experience thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon or evening.

PAGASA warned mariners from sailing through the seaboards of northern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon, southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao due to big waves caused by amihan.

