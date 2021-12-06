MANILA—State weather bureau PAGASA is monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) off Mindanao.

In its Tuesday 24-hour public weather forecast, the agency said the LPA was last seen 1,055 km east of Mindanao.

"Itong LPA po na 'to, mababa po ng tsansa na maging isang bagyo, at inaasahan din natin na matutunaw po within 24 to 48 hours," weather forecaster Ana Clauren told TeleRadyo.

The LPA, however, is expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms to Eastern Visayas, Caraga and Davao Region.

The rest of Mindanao may face partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, and the rest of Visayas, meanwhile, continue to be affected by the amihan or northeast monsoon.