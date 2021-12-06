Over 1 million Pfizer COVID jabs arrive in PH

MANILA - The Philippines received another batch of government-procured COVID-19 vaccines on Monday.

The 1,085,760 Pfizer jabs arrived at the NAIA Terminal 3 past 9 in the evening.

More than 1 million government-procured Pfizer vaccines arrive in the Philippines Monday night, bringing the amount of COVID-19 jabs in the country to over 149 million. #COVID19VaccinePH



📸 PTV | via @anjo_bagaoisan pic.twitter.com/vottGhVhQI — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) December 6, 2021

These were bought through the Asian Development Bank.

According to the National Task Force Against COVID-19 the number of jabs that has reached the country has hit over 149 million with the arrival of the additional vaccines.

Earlier in the day, the country received 1,497,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine, also government-bought.

The Philippine government has set another series of national vaccine days from November 15 to 17.