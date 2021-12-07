MANILA - The local government of Makati on Tuesday said that gift certificates amounting to P37,743,000 million have been distributed to senior citizens fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Mayor Abby Binay said 37,743 fully vaccinated older adults were each given P1,000 worth of gift check as part of the LGU’s effort to encourage more elderly to get inoculated against the respiratory disease.

“The P1K-gift check incentive was one of the strategic measures taken by my administration to encourage the elderly to have themselves vaccinated as early as possible. Our efforts have been rewarded because we have surpassed the target vaccination rate for their age group," Binay said in a statement.

Based on data from the Department of Health (DOH), Makati has achieved 105 percent of its vaccination target for the priority group A2 or senior citizens.

"Senior citizens are among the most at-risk groups for severe cases of COVID-19. It is comforting to know that they now have the full protection of the vaccine, and can enjoy the holidays with less worries,” Binay said.

The local chief executive urged senior citizens to get their booster shots. DOH data show 9,774 senior citizens in Makati so far have received the booster shot.

"We are already giving booster shots for Makatizens who wish to avail of it. It would be best if our senior citizens have their booster shots in time for the holidays,” she said.

A total of 932,606 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the city. Nearly 430,000 people have been fully vaccinated, the city government said.

Aside from the gift certificate, Makati also provides regular door-to-door delivery of free vitamins and maintenance medicines, the local government said.

Senior citizens were also prioritized for the free flu and pneumonia vaccines provided by the city government.

FROM THE ARCHIVES