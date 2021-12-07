Millions flock to Cebu City, Cebu on Jan. 20, 2019 in celebration of the Sinulog Festival, in honor of the Senor to the Santo Nino or the Child Jesus. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

CEBU — Cebu City is considering to hold a "hybrid" celebration of next year's Sinulog Festival amid the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Michael Rama said Tuesday.

Holding the festivities through physical and virtual events will depend on the city's vaccination rate by year-end, he said.

"We already have an initial discussion, and it will be side by side if massive vaccination is continually being accepted," Rama told reporters.

The festival, which is held every third Sunday of January to honor the miraculous image of the Santo Niño, will be likely "orthodox, unconventional and enhanced," the city mayor said.

This year, all physical events of Sinulog, which usually gathers millions annually, were canceled amid the coronavirus outbreak. Instead, an online celebration was held.

Latest data from the Department of Health showed that more than 457,000 people in Cebu City have been fully vaccinated. Some 643,000 others have received the first dose, while about 4,000 have gotten the booster shots.

The city government aims to inoculate at least 700,000 to achieve herd immunity against the respiratory disease.

On Monday, Cebu City reported four fresh COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 41,241. The total case count includes 1,522 deaths and 82 active infections.

— with a report from Annie Perez

