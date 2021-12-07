House urges gov’t to allow students sports activities, competitions

MANILA - The House of Representatives has urged the Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infection Diseases (IATF), Department of Health (DOH), Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and Department of Education (DepEd) to allow the safe resumption of school sports trainings and the conduct of athletic competitions.

Through its Resolution 2275, the lower House the pointed out that the COVID-19 restrictions have severely disrupted the conduct of all forms of physical activities and sports training programs of student athletes in the Philippines.

“The ban on face-to-face mode of instruction and learning, and the adoption of the online mode prescribed for and followed by educational institutions has likewise caused the cancellation or indefinite suspension of school sports competitions and collegiate athletic leagues in the country in order to safeguard the health of student athletes and others involved in the sports education sector.”

HR 2275 argued, “it is vital for the country's young athletes to be able to train in the proper venues, so they can keep themselves physically fit and thus perform optimally even as they strictly comply with health protocols and other safety measures.”

“The lack of proper training and participation in sports competitions has affected the physical, mental health and over-all well-being of young athletes, and disrupted their athletic careers.” HR 2275 said.

“A number of student athletes have raised concerns on the possibility of losing their athletic scholarships and other incentives and benefits such as board and lodging, monthly allowance, school and athletic uniforms, and life and medical insurance that they normally received.” HR 2275 also read.

HR 2275 called for the inoculation of student athletes to ensure the safe return of student athletes to sport and other physical activities.

HR 2275 lists down the following health and safety protocols and other guidelines for the resumption of school sports trainings, competitions, and collegiate athletic leagues:

1. COVID-19 vaccination;

2. Pre-entry Preparations;

3. Pre-event and Intra-event testing guidelines;

4. Billeting Health Protocols;

5. Training Venue Health Protocol;

6. Retrofitting of sports facilities and communal areas;

7. Management of Symptomatic or Suspected Individuals; and

8. Guidelines on Confirmed recent or past infections

HR 2275 also urges the resumption of sports training and competitions under a bubble type facility, subject to compliance with the guidelines that shall be issued by the Commission on Higher Education, the Department of Education and the Department of Health, and as approved by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

