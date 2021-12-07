MANILA -- The House of Representatives has adopted a resolution urging the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to release on a quarterly basis the monthly social pension of senior citizens instead of the current semestral schedule.

Citing the lockdowns and quarantines caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the House said that a large segment of the working population lost their jobs, affecting elderly family members who are dependent on them for financial support.

“The lack of income or financial assistance to the elderly will push them down into poverty, which, coupled with lack of access to safe, sufficient and nutritious food, will lead to hunger and malnutrition,” House Resolution 2276 said.

“The deprivation or delayed administration of critical medicines to the citizenry, especially the elderly, has the potential to worsen existing medical conditions," it added.

“Now more than ever, indigent senior citizens need financial assistance, and an interval of six months within which to distribute the assistance maybe more harmful than responsible.”