MANILA—Benguet on Tuesday recorded the lowest temperature in the country this Amihan season at 10.8 degrees Celsius, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.

The cold temperature was registered at the Benguet State University agrometeorology station in La Trinidad, the state weather bureau said.

PAGASA said the top 10 stations that recorded the lowest air temperatures on Tuesday morning were:

Baguio City, Benguet - 13.8°C

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro - 18.1°C

Basco, Batanes - 19.0°C

Tanay, Rizal - 19.0°C

Casiguran, Aurora - 19.4°C

Malaybalay, Bukidnon - 19.6°C

Abucay, Bataan - 20.4°C

Tuguegarao City, Cagayan - 20.4°C

Infanta, Quezon - 20.5°C

Science Garden, Quezon City - 20.8°C

The state weather bureau in October said the country would experience surges of cold temperatures due to the onset of the northeast monsoon or Amihan season.

For this year, the coldest temperature was also registered at BSU in La Trinidad at 7.9 degrees Celsius on Feb. 20.

In Metro Manila stations, 19.3 degrees Celsius was measured at Science Garden in Quezon City on the same day.

The lowest temperature ever recorded in the country was in Baguio City at 6.3 degrees Celsius on Jan. 18, 1961.

