Red-tagging dapat gawing krimen: constitutional law expert

Para sa isang legal expert, kahanay ng libel at plunder ang red-tagging pero buhay umano ang kapalit ng huli kapag hindi naagapan. Retrato ni Mike Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MAYNILA — Naniniwala ang isang legal expert na dapat gawing krimen ang red-baiting o red-tagging—kung saan iniuugnay ang indibidwal sa armadong pakikibaka—dahil may kaakibat na peligro daw ito sa buhay at seguridad ng tao.

"The legal basis is quite obvious that you're harming people when you are red-baiting or red-tagging as they call it here... So it is not the speech that is being punished but what the speech does," ani Antonio La Viña.

Ang masaklap pa umano sa red-tagging, hindi lang reputasyon ang nawawasak kundi peligro rin sa buhay ang dala nito.

"So it’s akin to libel, it’s akin to plunder where there are consequences but in this case the consequences is not in reputation, the consequences actually is to your life and that is more serious than libel," ani La Viña.

Suhestiyon ni La Viña, dapat mas matindi ang parusa kung opisyal ng pamahalaan ang magre-red-tag.

Maaalalang nagsagawa ng mga pagdinig ang Senado ukol sa red-tagging, kung saan nagharap ang mga aktibista at militar na nag-aakusa sa mga ito.