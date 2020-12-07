M6.4 quake strikes off Sorsogon

Phivolcs image

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck off Sorsogon province in the Bicol Region at 10:37 p.m. Monday, Phivolcs said.



The undersea tremor, which was tectonic in origin, hit 38 kilometers northeast of Prieto Diaz.



It struck at a depth of 30 kilometers.



Phivolcs said the tremor is expected to produce aftershocks.



More to follow. - with a report from Gerard Lorbes