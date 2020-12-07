Home  >  News

M6.4 quake strikes off Sorsogon

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 07 2020 10:59 PM | Updated as of Dec 07 2020 11:07 PM

Phivolcs image

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck off Sorsogon province in the Bicol Region at 10:37 p.m. Monday, Phivolcs said.
 
 The undersea tremor, which was tectonic in origin, hit 38 kilometers northeast of Prieto Diaz.
 
 It struck at a depth of 30 kilometers.
 
Phivolcs said the tremor is expected to produce aftershocks.
 
More to follow. - with a report from Gerard Lorbes

