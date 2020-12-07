M6.4 quake strikes off Sorsogon
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 07 2020 10:59 PM | Updated as of Dec 07 2020 11:07 PM
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck off Sorsogon province in the Bicol Region at 10:37 p.m. Monday, Phivolcs said.
The undersea tremor, which was tectonic in origin, hit 38 kilometers northeast of Prieto Diaz.
It struck at a depth of 30 kilometers.
Phivolcs said the tremor is expected to produce aftershocks.
More to follow. - with a report from Gerard Lorbes
earthquake, Sorsogon, Bicol, Phivolcs, Luzon, lindol, regional news
- /news/12/07/20/duterts-asks-lgus-to-tap-hotels-as-covid-19-quarantine-facilities
- /video/business/12/07/20/valenzuela-city-suspends-business-permit-of-nlex-operator
- /overseas/12/07/20/indonesia-receives-over-a-million-chinese-covid-19-vaccine-doses
- /video/news/12/07/20/duterte-duque-willing-to-take-covid-19-vaccine-once-available
- /overseas/12/07/20/china-calls-for-new-talks-with-us-after-biden-win