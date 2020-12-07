House panel OKs tax discount for healthworkers

Health workers attend to residents lining up to get tested at a gymnasium turned testing center in Navotas City on August 20, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The House Ways and Means Committee on Monday approved a bill that would give healthworkers a 25 percent discount on their personal income tax and greenlighted proposals to exempt their hazard pay from taxes.

The exemption will cover only medical workers' salary and gross receipts from the exercise of profession or employment for Taxable Year 2020, panel chair Albay 2nd District Rep. Joey Salceda said in a statement.

“The 25 percent discount will likely cover the taxes they would have owed on their COVID-19 allowances. That was the state’s attempt to compensate them for their service," he said.

The finance secretary will also be given authority to extend tax filing by 6 months to help frontliners file their income taxes on time, Salceda said.

The committee is also expected to submit to the House a consolidation of House bills 984, 7351, and 7523, which seek the exemption of healthworkers' hazard pay from taxes.

Healthworkers have complained of delay in the release of their hazard pay and special risk allowance since the pandemic began in March.

--With reports from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News