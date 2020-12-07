DOH says average of 10-12 labs miss COVID-19 data deadline daily

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday said more than 10 laboratories on average are unable to submit their COVID-19 test results on time daily.

“Sa ngayon, we are averaging about 10 to 12 laboratories na nakikita natin tuwing nagbibigay tayo ng mga kaso araw-araw, hindi nakakapag-submit,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a virtual briefing.

(Now, we are averaging about 10 to 12 laboratories that are unable to submit data when we release case tallies daily.)

Vergeire pointed out that there is already an Inter-Agency Task Force order reminding laboratories to submit results on time but that there are also valid reasons for the delay.

She said new laboratories often need time to set up their system to be compatible with the DOH’s reporting system.

There are also some that face technical problems.

“Minsan din ang laboratories, Saturday and Sunday, they close for disinfection,” she said.

(Sometimes there are laboratories that close for disinfection on Saturday and Sunday.)

At the peak of the outbreak, the DOH asked laboratories to operate 7 days a week.

Besides the mentioned reasons, Vergeire said testing centers also still lack manpower and designated encoders.

“So, these are the issues right now. Kinakausap namin sila closely. We are trying to address these issues… para makapag-submit nang maayos,” she said.

(So these are the issues right now. We are closely working with them. We are trying to address these issues… so they can properly submit their results.)

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted daily in the Philippines is around 30,000, from a peak of more than 46,000 in September.

Based on the latest COVID-19 situationer report of the DOH, the country, as of Dec. 5, has 144 accredited RT-PCR laboratories and 43 licensed genexpert labs.

Graph by ABS-CBN Data Analytics. Data by DOH

