DOH monitoring high percentage of people in Baguio testing positive for COVID-19

Source: Department of Health

MANILA — The Department of Health on Monday said it is coordinating with Baguio City officials on how to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the locality.

“Meron tayong nakitang konting pagtaas ng mga kaso sa Baguio. Kaya for these past 2 weeks, binabantayan natin sila,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during a virtual briefing.

(We’re seeing a slight increase in cases in Baguio. That is why for the past 2 weeks, we have been monitoring them.)

Vergeire said they already discussed with health officials the implications of the high positivity rate or the rate of tested individuals who are positive for COVID-19. The World Health Organization’s benchmark is a 5% positivity rate or less.

“Yung 13.5% (positivity rate), yes, it is high. Pero kailangan natin isipin na ang Baguio City, they are very aggressive in testing, in contact tracing and testing their constituents,” she said.

(The 13.5% is high. But we have to remember that Baguio City is very aggressive in testing, in contact tracing and testing their constituents.)

Because of Baguio City’s relatively low number of cases earlier this year and its strict contact tracing protocol, its mayor Benjie Magalong was appointed contact tracing czar of the country.

Vergeire said the high positivity rate of Baguio City might be influenced by the larger number of individuals being tested, “although we cannot discount the fact that many are really testing positive so we really need to monitor it."

She said Baguio City previously saw an increase in cases when borders were eased.

But she said the city has since intensified its response by guarding its borders and enforcing contact tracing and isolation.

Vergeire said they are in constant coordination with the city’s officials.

The city government is imposing until Dec. 10 certain restrictions on social gatherings and a modified liquor ban.

"As to the modified liquor ban, findings of the local contact tracing teams show that recently confirmed COVID-19 cases have attended social gatherings and engaged in drinking sprees. Said activities are thus risk factor in contracting the disease," the city government said.

Baguio City, as of Dec. 6, has recorded 3,220 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which, 292 are active infections.