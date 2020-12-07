COVID-19 cases in PH top 441,000

People heading to a shopping mall in Divisoria wear face masks and face shields. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 441,399 on Monday after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,574 new infections.

This is the 8th straight day that the daily tally is fewer than 2,000, although 10 laboratories failed to submit their results on time.

The DOH also reported 80 additional recovered patients and 18 new COVID-related deaths.

The total number of recoveries is 408,702 while the death toll climbed to 8,572.

Of the 24,125 active cases, 84.6% have mild symptoms, 6.4% are asymptomatic, 5.8% are in critical condition, 2.9% have severe symptoms, and 0.32% have moderate symptoms.

Topping the list of areas with the most number of new COVID-19 cases are Davao City with 187, Rizal province with 96, Pampanga with 80, Quezon City with 69, and Pasig City with 59.

While it is not in the top 5, Baguio City is being closely monitored by the DOH because of its high positivity rate at 13.5%. The DOH said the earlier easing of borders contributed to the slight increase in COVID-19 cases in the city, but border control, contact tracing, and isolation are already being strictly enforced.

Meanwhile, 9 cases, of which 7 were tagged as recovered, were removed from the official nationwide COVID-19 tally because of duplicate entries, the DOH said.

There were also 5 cases tagged as recovered that turned out to be deaths.

The DOH has repeatedly reminded Filipinos to continue to follow health protocols such as the wearing of face masks and physical distancing to curb the spread of COVID-19, especially during the holiday season.

The OCTA Research Group said that if the current trend continues, the Philippines might see a total of 500,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases by the end of the year.

Since the start of the pandemic, 67 million people have been infected by the COVID-19 virus, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard. Of those, 1.5 million have died and 43.1 million have recovered. More than 22.4 million people around the world are currently infected with COVID-19.