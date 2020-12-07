Associate Justice Marvic Leonen nais patalsikin sa Korte Suprema

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA — Isa na namang mahistrado ng Korte Suprema ang nahaharap sa impeachment dalawang taon matapos mapatalsik si Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.



Pinai-impeach ng isang Edwin Cordevilla, secretary general ng Filipino League of Advocates for Good Governance, si Supreme Court (SC) Associate Justice Marvic Leonen.

Nilabag umano ni Leonen ang Saligang Batas dahil matagal umanong natengga sa kanya ang 37 na kaso, gayong dapat may resulta na ang mga ito sa loob ng 24 na buwan.

"Leonen committed culpable violation of the Constitution for failing to dispose of at least thirty seven (37) cases within twenty four months as mandated by section 15 (1), article viii, in relation to section 16, article iii of the Constitution, which mandates the prompt action and speedy disposition of cases," sabi ni Cordevilla sa kaniyang impeachment complaint.

Inupuan din umano ni Leonen bilang chairman ng House of Representative Electoral Tribunal (HRET) ang may 34 kaso roon.

Inakusahan din si Leonen ng betrayal of public trust dahil hindi umano siya nagsumite ng Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Networth sa 15 taon na nanilbihan siya sa University of the Philippines.

Binanggit din sa reklamo ang umano’y pagiging biased ni Leonen laban sa administrasyon.

Isa si Leonen sa tatlong natitirang Aquino appointees sa SC.

Bilang pangatlong pinaka-senior na mahistrado, isa rin siya sa mga posibleng maging Chief Justice sa pagrererito ni Diosdado Peralta sa susunod na taon.

Wala pang kopya ng reklamo si Leonen pero sa kanyang pahayag, buo ang kumpiyansa niya na sa gitna ng krisis ay gagawin ng mga lider ng bansa kung ano ang tama.

"We have not received a copy of the complaint. Given the urgent and pressing needs of our people during this time of crises, we are confident that our leaders will do the right thing. Certainly this may not be to attend to false issues raised by some for clearly personal or vindictive reasons," ani Leonen.

Inendorso ni Ilocos Norte Rep. Angelo Marcos Barba ang reklamo ni Cordevilla. Wala aniyang kinalaman ito sa pagiging magpinsan nila ni dating Sen. Bongbong Marcos.

Pero puna ng grupong Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN), pakay nitong matanggal o puwersahin si Leonen na paboran si Marcos sa electoral protest nito laban kay Vice President Leni Robredo. Si Leonen ay member-in-charge sa election protest ni Bongbong sa Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET).



"This is obviously a Marcos move that seeks to oust one of the important voices of dissent in the SC... This is calculated to force Justice Leonen to resign or act favorably on the PET case," ani Renato Reyes, secretary general ng BAYAN.

Inaasahang dadalhin agad ang impeachment complaint sa Office of the Speaker.

May 10 session days para ipa-calendar ito sa agenda ng plenaryo. May 3 session days ang plenaryo para ipasa ito sa House Committee on Justice para mabusisi.



—Ulat ni RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News