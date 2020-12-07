ALAMIN: Kailan target simulan ang COVID-19 vaccination sa Pilipinas

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA — Marso 2021. Ito ang target ng gobyerno na maumpisahang mabakunahan ang mga Pilipino ng COVID-19 vaccine.



Ayon kay Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, handa siyang mauna para mabawasan ang pangamba ng tao.

"Definitely, no-brainer... I'll take it as long as it’s undergone evaluation by the DOST, vaccine experts and the ethics board review, and FDA. I'll take it," ani Duque.

Ayon kay Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, maging si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ay handa ring magpabakuna sa ilalim ng emergency use authorization.

"Kung papayagan po ng FDA. I think po mangunguna ang Pangulo at nag-volunteer na siya, in fact gustong-gusto nya," ani Roque.

Tatlong vaccines ang pumasa na sa ethic board sa ilalim ng emergency use authorization: ang Janssen Pharmaceutical ng Belgium, AstraZeneca ng UK, at Clover Biopharmaceuticals ng China.

Nangunguna ang Pfizer at AstraZenica sa mga nais bilhin ng gobyerno pero kailangan ng Pfizer vaccine ng storage temperature na -70 to -80 degrees centigrade.

"We don’t have the facilities according to the DTI... Pfizer might be willing to actually provide the very sophisticated cold storage to ensure the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine," ani Duque.

Binalaan naman ni Duque ang mga nagpapabakuna ngayon gamit ang isa umanong Chinese vaccine.

"We are quite definitive on our stand, you cannot be using any product in the Philippines that has not been evaluated or assessed, it's a risk that they are taking, I have no idea, but it's wrong to do that. You’re skirting the rule of law," ani Duque.

Nakatakda namang maglabas ngayong buwan ng mga impormasyon ang DOH tungkol sa bakuna para mabigyan ng sapat na kaalaman ang publiko tungkol sa COVID-19 vaccine.

—Ulat ni Karen Davila, ABS-CBN News



