After three drugs fail clinical trials, WHO's search for COVID-19 cure continues: DOH

A pharmacist from Sta Ana Hospital in Manila on August 8, 2020 shows the anti-flu drug Favipiravir (brand name Avigan) donated by Japan which will be used to treat severe cases of the new coronavirus. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The World Health Organization is still looking for other off-label drugs to treat COVID-19 patients after three medications in its clinical trials were ineffective, the Department of Health said Monday.

During a virtual briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that the Philippines and other countries are still trying out remdesivir after the other arms of the WHO’s Solidarity Trial were halted.

“Remdesivir we have 438 participants and for the local standard of care we have 477,” she said although the WHO earlier said it is no longer recommending the use of the antiviral drug since it also did not show “meaningful effect” on patients.

However, Vergeire previously said the WHO asked them to continue and finish the ongoing tests.

The hydroxychloroquine and lopinavir/ritonavir arms of the Solidarity Trial were discontinued in July after they showed little positive effect on the patients. Hydroxychloroquine was initially used for malaria while lopinavir and ritonavir are HIV drugs.

The health official said there were also 85 patients who took lopinavir and ritonavir, 66 who took hydroxychloroquine, and 171 who took interferon, which was also declared ineffective in October.

Vergeire previously said the WHO was eyeing cancer drug acalabrutinib to be repurposed for COVID-19 but there have been no updates yet on whether it has been officially included in the trial.

As for the Japanese anti-flu drug Avigan or favipiravir, Vergeire said it still has 8 participants in the Philippines.

She added that the "recruitment improved," after protocols were revised.

Vergeire said five of the patients in different hospitals are taking the drug while three are assigned in the control group and are given the standard care.

The clinical trial is expected to end in May next year, she said.