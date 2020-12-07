18 more overseas Filipinos sick with COVID-19; total cases near 11,700

MANILA — The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 11,692 on Monday, after the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed 18 new cases.

The coronavirus death toll among Filipinos abroad climbed by one to 847. Meanwhile, another 12 patients recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 7,577.

Today, the DFA reports one new fatality from COVID-19 among our nationals in the Americas. Meanwhile, 18 new confirmed cases and 12 new recoveries were recorded in Asia and the Pacific. (1/2)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/KmD1GDLZyO — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) December 7, 2020

The number of those currently being treated overseas stood at 3,268.

The Middle East and Africa region tallied the most number of Filipino cases with 7,544, followed by the Asia-Pacific with 1,965. Europe logged 1,414 infected Filipinos, while the Americas counted 769.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

As of Monday, the country had 441,399 total COVID-19 cases, of which 24,125 were considered active infections, 408,702 were recoveries, while the death toll stood at 8,572.

More than 67 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, according to a running tally from US-based Johns Hopkins University, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia, and France having the highest number of cumulative cases.

Over 1.5 million people have died from the disease, according to the JHU tally.

