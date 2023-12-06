Students participate in an activity as school year 2023-2024 opens at the Corazon Aquino Elementary School in Quezon City on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte on Wednesday called for collective action to address the "uncomfortable truth" of Filipino students' low scores in an international assessment.

Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) 2022 results showed that Filipino students aged 15 were still lagging in math, reading, and science compared to learners from other countries.

This is despite the Department of Education's (DepEd) preparation for the 2022 assessment following the country's dismal showing in 2018 when the country first participated in the evaluation.

"[T]his is a call to action, a call to our collective responsibility as a nation," Duterte said in a statement.

"We need every stakeholder to join us in this journey moving forward. We may approach the solution differently, but we all agree on the destination. Everyone's efforts are counted and everyone is accountable for our children's future."

Duterte said the DepEd has begun to take "significant strides forward" to address learning issues among Filipino children.

She highlighted the "Matatag Curriculum," which revises the K to 10 program to focus on students' literacy and math skills, as well as other reforms such as Catch-up Fridays.

"I call on everyone to pull our efforts together for a more resilient MATATAG education system, an education system that aims to improve learning outcomes, prioritize student and teacher well-being, and promote accountability to close remaining disparities," she said.

Education officials previously said that revising the country's basic education is the long-term solution to students' poor performance exacerbated by pandemic school closures.

Duterte stressed the "pivotal" role of teacher training institutions, saying the education system needs teachers who are "not only intelligent but also passionate and compassionate."

"Our schools and communities can contribute to creating a safe, inclusive, supportive, and connected school climate. We must act to bring back our school-aged children and prevent long-term absenteeism, protecting them from exploitation due to their socioeconomic conditions," Duterte added.

Pasig City Rep. Roman Romulo, who chairs the House Committee on Basic Education and Culture, meanwhile said that the latest PISA results did not capture the effects of the Matatag Curriculum.

"The matatag curriculum (pilot) was introduced after this PISA test and the catch-up Fridays still has to begin. And so with other institutional reforms," Romulo said in a text message.

In a separate statement, Commission of Higher Education (CHED) chair Prospero de Vera said it would work with the DepEd "more closely" to improve students' performance in PISA.

De Vera added that the CHED has created a technical working group and guidelines "for the monitoring and evaluation process that will lead to the phasing out of teacher education degree programs in poor-performing TEIs [teacher education institutions] in order to address teacher quality issues that ultimately influence learning outcomes."

— With a report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News