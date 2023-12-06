SMNI’s Badoy, Celiz go on hunger strike to protest detention

SMNI anchor and former Presidential Communications Usec. Lorraine Badoy. Albert Calvelo, Senate PRIB/File.

MANILA - SMNI hosts Lorraine Badoy and Jeffrey “Ka Eric” Celiz went on hunger strike on Wednesday to protest their detention at the House of Representatives, their legal counsel Atty. Mark Tolentino confirmed to ABS-CBN News.



“I am joining Ka Eric in a hunger strike to protest yesterday’s travesty that was a direct offshoot of the infiltration of the CPP NPA NDF inside Congress and to also hold those in power accountable to the Filipino people,” Badoy said in a statement.



“Our democratic right to free expression- the right above all rights- is being trampled on by government and our freedom of the press where government is being held accountable to the people, is being demolished right before our very eyes,” she added.

House Secretary General Reginald Velasco gave assurance the two SMNI hosts are under medical supervision as they hold their hunger strike.



“Ongoing hunger strike, but under our medical supervision to ensure their good health condition,” he said in a text message.



Badoy and Celiz were cited in contempt by the House Committee on Legislative Franchises Tuesday for “refusal to answer question in a relevant inquiry” and “acting in a disrespectful manner”.



The panel was investigating allegations of fake news peddling and red-tagging against the two SMNI hosts. Celiz previously insinuated on air that House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez allegedly spent P1.8 billion on his travels for 2023.

He later admitted that he failed to vet the information relayed to him supposedly by a Senate employee.

