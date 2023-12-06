Senate ratifies measures related to centenarians, passport holders

The Philippine Passport. ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Senate ratified on Wednesday the Conference Committee Report on New Philippine Passport Act and the amendments to the Philippine Centenarians Act.



Senator Imee Marcos, the bill sponsor and chairperson of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, reported the following amended provisions which senators and congressmen in the bicameral conference committee earlier discussed.



However, one of the highlights of the agreed provisions was the agreement to remove the 20 percent discount for senior citizens and persons with disabilities for processing their passport.



“Section 16 was amended to deleted the clause on 20 percent discount for senior citizens and PWDs. DFA noted that no other government department grants such discount,” Marcos noted.



A provision that strengthens the penalty to individuals who would be caught forging the Philippine passport or using travel documents improperly was also introduced.



Imprisonment will be from 12 to 15 years, according to Marcos.



“False statements, from 18 months to 6 six year, to 6 years to 12 years,” she said.

Meantime, part of the introduced provision is one that allows the Department of Foreign Affairs to outsource for its database operation.



“On passport database was amended to add the word 'have.' To allow DFA to outsource operation of the database through a third party, in view of the Department’s lack of expertise in handling databases,” Marcos said.



The bicameral conference committee report for Senate Bill 2001 and House Bill 6510 was immediately ratified during Wednesday’s session.



Marcos, who also sits as chairperson of the Senate Committee on Social Justice, Welfare and Rural Development, also reported to the plenary the Bicameral Conference Committee Report for sexagenarian, octogenarian, nonagenarian and centenarians or Filipinos in their 70s, 80s, 90s and 100 years old.

Senate Bill 2028 and House Bill 7535, or “An Act Granting Benefits to Filipino Octogenarians, Nonagenarians, amending for the purpose amending Republic Act 10868,” which is the Octogenarians Act are both pushing to giving a monetary gift to the elderly.



“All Filipinos residing in the Philippines or abroad, upon reaching the age of 100 years old, receives a cash gift of P100,000 and the Letter of Felicitation from the President of the Philippines, congratulating the celebrant for his or her longevity,” Marcos read.



“All Filipinos whether residing in the Philippines or abroad, upon reaching the ages of 80, 85, 90 and 95, shall each receive a cash gift of P10,000. The grantees of this section shall be eligible to receive the cash gift within one year, after reaching the ages of 80, 85, 90 and 95, as well as 100,” the senator added.



The bicameral conference committee report was also ratified in the Senate.