San Juan launches crime, emergency reporting app

Mayor Francis Zamora inspects the mall entrance inside the V-Mall in San Juan City on June 4, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- Reporting crimes, emergencies, and other concerns is already possible through just a mobile application, with a response time of "1 minute and 37 seconds."

This is the promise of "eReport" and "iReport" under the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT)'s eGov PH app.

DICT launched the new feature on Wednesday, together with representatives from the Philippine National Police (PNP), and San Juan City LGU, where the reporting system will first be tested.

San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora said the "1 minute and 37 seconds" response time is based on several simulations done in the city.

"Iyon po ang pinakamaiksing panahon na kinailangan para rumesponde. Base na rin ho iyan sa deployment ng ating chief of police. If we spread out our police, halimbawa, meron tayong police patrollers na naglalakad, meron tayong police patrollers na sa mobil lang ng police, meron din tayong naka-motor," he said.

"Depende kung nasaan sila sa panahong iyon, iyong 1 minute and 37 seconds can in fact be shorter. Dahil baka iyong krimen ay nangyayari sa tabi lang ng police station, o di kaya just 30 seconds away from a police mobile that's going around the city. Depende ho iyan, pero iyong 1 minute and 37 seconds, iyan po ay isang actual simulation," he added.

Zamora assured reports and users will be verified, saying "pranksters" will have no place in the new mobile app feature.

"Hindi ho pwedeng manloko iyong abuser dahil meron kang verification process na kailangang tapusin muna bago ka maging app user... You have to input your data, your photo, ginawa ko po ito... May mga tanong na kailangan sagutin," he said.

"Para ma-determine ng DICT, PNP at ng DILG na ang app user na iyon ay legitimate. That is why you cannot use the app for prank reports dahil you can only have one app for yourself. At kung sakaling may mahuli tayo na manloloko, siyempre may karampatang parusa iyan... Now, we can be very confident that the reports coming in are indeed verified reports... Ang aming kapulisan po ay mga registered app user na," he added.

Meanwhile, DICT Usec. David Almirol explained anyone within San Juan City can use the feature.

"Halimbawa nasa ibang lugar ka, let's say nasa Cebu ka, Iloilo ka, pagka-click mo ng report, sasabihin lang din na wala pa sa area mo. Pero pag umapak ka sa San Juan, pwede ka nang mag-report. Basta any person na nasa San Juan ngayon... Sobrang dali lang po, i-download niyo lang po ang eGov PH," he said.

Almirol said the app feature is expected to be available in other cities "as soon as possible".

"Unahin po ang Metro muna. Pag maayos ang implementation sa Metro, then susunod ang Cebu, Iloilo, and Davao. And hopefully po, by next year, all throughout po the country basta po may signal, merong internet connectivity makapag-report na po sila ng concerns nila, pati crime, abuse," he said.