Manila police says no security threats in the metro

Members of the Philippine National Police conduct a Comelec checkpoint in Sta. Ana, Manila on October 27, 2023, days before the BSKE 2023 elections. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATED) -- Manila Police District Director PCol. Arnold Thomas Ibay on Wednesday emphasized that they have not received any security threats in Manila, especially with the upcoming Simbang Gabi.



Police assured that as early as November, they have dispersed personnel to crowded areas such as churches, bus terminals, city landmarks, markets, and more for heightened security.



They have also deployed personnel to crowded areas like Divisoria, bus stations, and Quiapo, ensuring visibility and maintaining checkpoints to reassure the public.

"Ang Manila Police District ay handang-handa na dito," said Manila Police District Director PCol. Arnold Thomas. "Nag-simula na kaming mag-deploy sa mga matataong lugar tulad ng Divisoria, bus stations, Quipao."

"We should be visible," he stressed. "Dapat, maramdaman tayo. I assure ang publiko na we are on top of the situation."



For the Traslacion, they plan to seek augmentation from the National Capital Region Police Office, with ongoing coordination meetings and consideration of ground reports for adjustments in their plans.



The MPD has not provided recommendations to the Quiapo Church leadership regarding its activities, pending further study based on ground reports and discussions in coordination meetings.

-- House tightens Batasan security --

The assurance of the Manila police comes in the wake of the bombing of the Marawi campus of the Mindanao State University last Sunday, which killed at least four people.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday said they have tightened security in the premises of the Batasan Pambansa, also as a response to the Marawi blast.

"Although various committee-related and Christmas activities have already been scheduled in the HRep until the adjournment of session, we request the utmost cooperation of everyone," Secretary General Reginald Velasco said in a memorandum to employees.

The House also told its employees that the "No ID, No Entry" policy shall be strictly enforced and that only guests with confirmed appointments shall be allowed entry to HRep premises. -- With a report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News