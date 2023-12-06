Easterlies to drench parts of Visayas, Mindanao

Several areas in Visayas and Mindanao will be rainy due to the Easterlies - the warm winds blowing from the Pacific - PAGASA said in its early morning weather forecast Wednesday.

Eastern Visayas, Bohol, Lanao del Sur, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and Davao Region will experience scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms throughout the day. These areas are at risk for flooding and landslides especially during occasions of moderate and heavy rains.

Caraga is especially susceptible to these hazards after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck the region late Saturday night. Aftershocks continue with some tremors reaching magnitude 5.0 and stronger.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or Amihan affecting extreme Northern Luzon will bring generally fair conditions with possible isolated light rains in Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

Warm and humid conditions will be experienced over Metro Manila and the rest of the country. Isolated thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon or evening.

No weather disturbance is being monitored around and within the country's area of responsibility.