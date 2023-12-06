Cremated remains of 2 Filipinos executed in China to be brought home this week

A Chinese national flag outside the Beijing No. 2 Intermediate People's Court in Beijing, China, March 31, 2022. Mark R. Cristino, EPA-EFE/File

MANILA - The Philippine Consulate General in Guangzhou is working on the repatriation of the cremated remains of the two Filipino nationals executed in China, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

"The Philippine Consulate General in Guangzhou is working on the repatriation of cremains of the two Filipino nationals. It hopes to bring their cremains by end of week," the DFA said in a statement.

The two Filipinos, who were sentenced to death for drug smuggling in 2016, were executed November 24. The DFA withheld their identities in respect to the families’ request for privacy.

According to the DFA, the two Filipinos were apprehended in Guangdong back in 2013 for the possession of methamphetamine, with a combined weight of 11.872 kilograms.

The illegal drugs were found hidden in DVD players inside their individual luggage. Several appeals were made to commute the death sentence to life imprisonment on humanitarian grounds, but the convictions were upheld.

In a separate statement, the Chinese Embassy in Manila assured that “China’s judiciary treats criminals of different nationalities equally and deals with them in a fair manner and in strict accordance with the law.”

It also guaranteed that the two Filipinos were provided with procedural and litigation rights, and their families allowed to visit them in China.

It also said that China maintains a “zero tolerance” policy for drug related crimes, while prudently applying the death penalty “to criminals who have committed extremely serious crimes.”

The DFA says there are currently 92 Filipino death penalty cases in China. All but one are drug related cases.

So far, 2 of the cases have been successfully commuted to life imprisonment; 86 reduced to fixed term; while 2 remain on appeal or pending a final review.

