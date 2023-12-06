MANILA — The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) said Wednesday that it has taken immediate action in response to the hacking incident involving the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) on Tuesday.

CICC Officer-in-Charge Rojun Hosillos said during Kapihan sa Manila Bay session: "I think may napadala na po yung Executive Director namin...sa PCSO...I'm just not privy on that," indicating that a team has been dispatched to investigate the incident on behalf of the CICC.

The PCSO temporarily deactivated its official Facebook page after explicit content, specifically photos of naked women, surfaced on the platform.

In an official statement, the PCSO acknowledged the discovery of inappropriate activities on the page, stating that the situation requires scrutiny and further investigation.