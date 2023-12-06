Cesar Chavez named Presidential Assistant for Strategic Communications

DOTr Undersecretary Cesar Chavez during a press conference on the reduction of trains and travel speed of the MRT-3 in Quezon City on Thursday, June 15, 2017. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has named Transportation Undersecretary Cesar Chavez as Presidential Assistant for Strategic Communications, with the rank of undersecretary, the Palace said Wednesday.



Marcos signed Chavez’s appointment papers on Tuesday, December 5, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said.



Chavez, who was also a former news anchor and station manager of DZRH, and chief of staff of former Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, was among those earlier eyed by President Marcos Jr as chief of the PCO.

Meanwhile, Marcos also named Mary Jean Pacheco and Michael Kristian Ablan as Undersecretary and Assistant Secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry, and Jeremy Regino as Undersecretary of Transportation.