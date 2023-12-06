2 suspects involved in Skyway robbery arrested

CAMP CRAME — The Philippine National Police said on Wednesday that they have arrested 2 individuals involved involved the series of highway robberies in Skyway.



PNP spokesperson Police Col. Jean Fajardo said 2 search warrants were implemented by operatives of Regional Intelligence Division of National Capital Region Police Office.



"Kahapon ay nag-lunsad sila at nag-implement sila ng two search warrants that led to the arrest of two individuals na mayroong kinalaman doon sa walo na na-report natin na robbery diyan sa Skyway 3," said Fajardo.

Three robberies were reported in 2022, four in 2023, and one in 2021, she added.

"During the implementation of the warrants, particularly doon sa reported na may mga in-possession sila ng mga baril, may mga na-recover na baril at explosives in their possession," Fajardo said, adding that they also recovered fake plate numbers that were used in at least two robbery incidents.

The investigation is still on-going, with authorities pursuing five to six more persons of interest. Fajardo did not divulge any more information.



Fajardo added the suspects may have been receiving information of who to target.



"Tinitingnan din nila yung possibility na maaaring meron mga nagbibigay din ng information sa kanila doon sa mga pinanggagalingan nila, dahil malaking pera yung involved dito," she said.

"Kaya nakikipag-ugnayan sila sa mga security management ng mga casino na pinanggalingan ng mga biktima to make sure na ma-trace natin yung possible culpability nung maaaring mga kasabwat nitong mga nanghoholdap nito," she added.



One of the suspects was apprehended in Malate, Manila and the other one in General Trias, Cavite.



Background investigation is ongoing.