Philippines halts OFW deployment to India

MANILA — The Philippines is halting the deployment of Filipino migrant workers to India.

In an advisory issued Dec. 2, the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) said that the Philippine Embassy in New Delhi advised that the deployment of Filipino workers to India "cannot be allowed" since India was assessed as non-compliant under the Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos Act of 1995.

Section 4 of the said law states that the Philippines will deploy migrant workers only in countries where the rights of Filipino migrant workers are protected.

The law notes that the government recognizes any of the following as a guarantee on the part of the receiving country for the protection and the rights of overseas Filipino workers:

(a) It has existing labor and social laws protecting the rights of migrant workers;

(b) It is a signatory to multilateral conventions, declaration or resolutions relating to the protection of migrant workers;

(c) It has concluded a bilateral agreement or arrangement with the government protecting the rights of overseas Filipino workers; and

(d) It is taking positive, concrete measures to protect the rights of migrant workers.

The POEA cited the law stating that the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) issues certification to the POEA, specifying the receiving country’s labor laws, conventions, declarations, resolutions, or any bilateral agreement would protect the rights of Filipino workers.