MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has asked the health department to also prioritize its campaign against human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and tuberculosis infections, as these are also threats to public health.

In a short video shared by Malacañang, Marcos said there are "other issues beyond COVID-19."

“Let’s start refocusing again on the general public health concerns. Siyempre COVID has not come away. [We] still have to deal with it but let’s not deal with COVID to the... at the expense of all these other public health concerns,” Marcos said.

This comes following the spike of new HIV cases in the country this year, as COVID-19 restrictions eased.

Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said strict COVID-19 protocols hindered individuals from being tested. The Department of Health is also working with other sectors and agencies to make services accessible, the Palace said.

“People were not able to go for screening, were not able to get their medicines because of the lockdown, so what we did during the time of pandemic, we were already sending per individual or per patient ‘yung kanilang mga gamot through LBC para lang makainom sila ng gamot," said Vergeire.

From January 2022 to September 2022, the DOH has tallied 11,476 HIV cases. Of the figure, 813 were deaths due to any cause and not necessarily AIDS-related among people with HIV.

TUBERCULOSIS

Meanwhile, Marcos also called on the agency to boost its anti-tuberculosis drive.

Vergeire said though that their program dubbed "TB-DOTS" has become "innovative" and is set to be included in the country's national care program.

The agency has also partnered with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for their anti-tuberculosis program, as they have donated a tool using artificial intelligence for screening.

“So mag-X-ray ka dito for example ‘yung province A, will just be sent to an app on the phone in minutes you get your chest x-ray reading to artificial intelligence and right away you subject the patient to sputum examination, and in three to four hours they start your medication,” noted Vergeire.

“So we’re trying to go around the different provinces to do this. Hopefully, we get to reduce the number of cases."

Tuberculosis has rebounded after years of decline, killing an estimated 1.6 million people in 2021, up 14 percent in two years, new World Health Organization figures showed in October.

Most of the estimated increase in TB deaths globally was accounted for by four countries: India, Indonesia, Myanmar and the Philippines.

