MANILA — There is no outbreak of hand, foot and mouth disease in Metro Manila, the Department of Health said Tuesday, amid a rising cases of the viral illness.

According to DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, the capital region logged 155 cases of HFMD from October to December 6, of which majority were children.

No deaths were recorded during the same period.

"Wala po tayong dinedeklarang outbreak para sa hand, foot and mouth disease," Vergeire said in a press briefing.

"Hindi po siya nangyari ng isahan lang. Nangyari po siya over the span of 2 or 3 months dito po sa National Capital Region."

However, the health chief noted that HFMD cases in NCR are increasing in the past weeks.

"Pero wala pa tayong enough basis for our local governments to declare outbreaks in their area. These are all manageable and preventable," she said.

According to the World Health Organization, HFMD is a common infectious disease that occurs most often in children, but can also occur in adolescents and occasionally in adults.

In most cases, the disease is mild and self-limiting, with common symptoms including fever, painful sores in the mouth, and a rash with blisters on hands, feet and buttocks, the UN health agency said.

However, more severe symptoms such as meningitis, encephalitis and polio-like paralysis may occur, it added.