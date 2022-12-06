MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) sees no reason for local governments to declare an outbreak of hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD), according to Health Officer-In-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire on Tuesday.

"We are seeing an increase in cases, 'pag tinignan natin for these past weeks, of HFMD. Pero wala tayong enough basis for LGUs to declare outbreaks in their areas," Vergeire said in a media briefing.

(We are seeing an increase in cases of HFMD but there's an insufficient basis for LGUs to declare outbreaks in their areas.)

"These are all manageable and preventable," she added.

Vergeire said the agency continues to receive regular reports of HMFD from different parts of the country.

In Metro Manila, 155 cases of the disease have been confirmed from October to Dec. 6.

But this does not merit an outbreak declaration.

"Wala tayong dinedeklarang outbreak para sa HMFD. Hindi po siya nangyari nang isahan lang. Nangyari po siya over a span of 2-3 months dito sa NCR," she said.

(We have not yet declared an outbreak of HMFD. The cases were not reported at once. It happened over a span of 2-3 months here in NCR.)

A social media post that circulated Monday asked if the government had declared an outbreak of HFMD because of the supposed high number of pediatric patients with the disease in Sta. Mesa, Manila.

Vergeire said the DOH Metro Manila Center for Health Development is now coordinating with the local government to validate the information.

"Itong list of cases that we have right now, walang report coming from Quezon City. That’s why we are trying to verify right now especially itong from Sta. Mesa nga na ating tinitignan ngayon," the official said.

(In our list of cases that we have right now, there's no report coming from Quezon City. That’s why we are trying to verify right now, especially the supposed cases from Sta. Mesa.)

