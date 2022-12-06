Comelec restarts voter registration, register anywhere projects

The Commission on Elections is set to restart its voter registration and "Register Anywhere" projects later this month following the postponement of the 2022 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections.

Atty Abigail Claire Carbero-Llacuna, Comelec Education and Information Dept Director III, said regular voter registration will restart on December 12, 2022 and will last until January 31, 2023.

Voter registration will be conducted Mondays to Saturdays, 8-5 p.m., except on December 24 and 31, 2022.

Regular voter registration will be conducted in all Comelec offices.

Carbero-Llacuna said Comelec is also reactivating its "Register Anywhere" project for people who are from from their permanent residences by reason of occupation, business or study. Registrants must bring any valid ID except cedula and police clearance.

The Register Anywhere project will start on Dec. 17 and will only run for 8 dates.

December 17

December 18

January 7

January 8

January 14

January 15

January 21

January 22

The Register Anywhere project will have the following satellite registration sites:

SM Southmall

SM Fairview

SM Mall of Asia

Robinsons Place Manila

Robinsons Galleria



There will also be a satellite registration at the GSIS main office for 2 straight weeks in January. Carbero-Llacuna said Comelec will announce the dates in the coming weeks.

There will also be one-day voter registrations in the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Carbero-Llacuna said the Register Anywhere project is only for new registrants and those who want to transfer registration.

"All others such as reactivation, correction or change of entries must do it at regular registration at election offices from Monday-Saturday," she said.

Metro Manila is the pilot area for the Register Anywhere project. Future Register Anywhere drives will be conducted in Naga City, Legazpi City in Albay and Tacloban City in Leyte.

Overseas registration will restart on December 9 to Sept. 30, 2024 for Filipinos who will be overseas on April 13, 2025 to May 12, 2025 - the voting period for the May 2025 national and local elections. Overseas Filipinos can register at embassies and consulates abroad.



