Rain expected in Mindanao regions as LPA enters PAR: PAGASA

From PAGASA

MANILA — A low-pressure area east of Davao City entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Monday, the state weather bureau said Monday.

The LPA, which was last sighted 735 km east of Davao, has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, PAGASA said.

It will move close to the islands in the Visayas and Mindanao before dissipating in at least 24 hours.

PAGASA said Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, and Bohol will experience rainy conditions, while Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, Aurora, and northern Quezon will also have light rains.

Metro Manila, and the rest of Luzon and Visayas will generally have fair weather, the agency said.

PAGASA warned of risks in seaboards of northern Luzon, Central Luzon, and eastern seaboards of southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao due to big waves caused by the amihan.

Check the ABS-CBN Weather Center for more updates.

RELATED VIDEO