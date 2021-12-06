Courtesy of Phivolcs

MANILA—The 6.1-magnitude earthquake that struck off Davao Occidental on Sunday was due to movement in the Philippine Trench, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

"Ito pong gumalaw ay ang Philippine Trench. Isa po 'yan sa ating binabantayan na posibleng magdulot ng malakas na lindol o 'di kaya ay tsunami," Phivolcs director Renato Solidum told TeleRadyo Monday.

(The one that moved was the Philippine Trench. It's one [of the trenches] that we are monitoring, which could cause strong earthquakes or tsunami.)

The strong quake struck at 7:47 a.m. at a depth of 173 kilometers, the state volcanology agency has said.

The epicenter was 336 kilometers southeast of Saragani Island, it added.

Intensity II was felt in Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental and Cateel, Davao Oriental.

Graybert Malinog of Sarangani Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office told TeleRadyo no damage was reported from the tremor.

"Wala lang. Hindi ko naramdaman dito," he said, adding the quake occurred near Indonesia.

(It was nothing. I didn't feel anything here.)

The Philippines is part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, where frequent volcanic eruptions and earthquakes take place.