Nearly 1.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on December 6, 2021. Photo courtesy of the National Task Force Against COVID-19

MANILA — Nearly 1.5 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the Philippines on Monday afternoon, further raising the country's vaccine supply.

The 1,497,200 doses procured by the Philippine government arrived via flight CI703, which landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 before 4 p.m.

The doses can be used for the primary series of minors or as booster shots for eligible adults, said Assistant Secretary Wilben Mayor of the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

"‘Yon pong hindi pa nagpabakuna ay magpabakuna na po," Mayor said as he stressed the importance of getting inoculated amid the threat of the more contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19.

(Those who have yet to get vaccinated should get their jab.)

Overall, the Philippines has received 147.98 million doses of COVID-19, of which 91.7 million have been administered.

The government said 1,085,760 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, procured by the government through the Asian Development Bank, are also expected to to arrive Monday evening.

So far, more than 38.1 million have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Philippines, nearly half of the target 70 percent of the country's population.

Some 53 million others have received a first dose of the vaccine while almost 510,000 individuals got their booster shots.

The Philippines has recorded a total of 2,835,154 confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of Monday, of which 13,548 or 0.5 percent are active. Its first ever case was logged on Jan. 30 last year in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

The country kicked off its vaccination drive last March 1.

— Report from Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News

