Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr (2nd L), former senator and son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, his sister Imee (2nd R) and their mother, former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos(R), listen to the national anthem during a wreath-laying ceremony at a monument to the late dictator during celebrations to mark his 100th birthday in Batac, Ilocos Norte province, Sept. 10, 2017. Noel Celis, AFP/File





MANILA — Ferdinand Marcos Jr's family is unfazed by protests seeking to take him out of the 2022 presidential race, where he has emerged as the early frontrunner, his sister said on Monday.

Sen. Imee Marcos said their family, including matriarch, former First Lady Imelda Romualdez-Marcos, is used to such situations during their long exposure to politics.

“Sa buong pamilya namin ang pinaka-pulitiko yung nanay ko. Siya rin ang pinakamabait, hindi nagagalit 'yon, kaya umabot ng 92 years old. Sabi nya, ‘Wala ganyan, talaga. Siguro sikat ka (Bongbong),” the senator said.

(In our whole family, my mother is the most politically exposed. She is also the kindest, she does not get mad, which is why she reached 92 years old. She said, 'That's the way it is. Perhaps you are popular.)

“Sabihin na nating far from the course. Hindi bago ng tumatakbo ka lumalabas ang kung ano-anong banat sa 'yo. 'Yong iba, totoo, 'yong iba hindi. Ganyan talaga, tiisan… Sobrang tagal na sa pulitika, ganoon talaga eh, ganyan talaga 'pag kampanya, katakot-takot na batikos, katakot-takot din naman ang papuri. Kaya dapat balance ka lang lagi,” she added.

(Let us say it is far from the course. It's not new, when you run, various tirades will surface against you. Some true, other are not. That's the way it is, tolerate it. We have been in politics for so long, that's just they way it is during campaigns, there are many criticisms, many praises. You should always be balanced.)

At least 6 protests have been lodged to sideline Marcos, a career politician and son and namesake of the dictator who was driven from power by a 1986 people's uprising.

One petition by activists is centered on his 1995 conviction for failing to pay income tax or file tax returns while in public office from 1982 to 1985, which carries a lifetime election ban.

"He was the son of the ruling dictator, the same dictator who imposed the penalty of perpetual disqualification," the 13-page petition said.

The group was referring to a 1985 amendment to the internal revenue code permanently barring a public officer convicted of a tax crime from voting and running in any election.

"Perhaps he thought he was an exception to his father's decrees," the petition said.

The Marcos family is arguably the most famous political family in recent history.

Despite its fall from grace, it has retained vast wealth and far-reaching and powerful connections, but its prominence has been a cause of anger to thousands who suffered during the 1970s martial law under the elder Marcos.

“Haharapin nya (Bongbong) ang bawat isa,” Imee said of the petitions.

(He will face each one.)

Since his conviction, Marcos, 64, has been elected governor, congressman and senator and ran unsuccessfully for the vice presidency.

— With reports from Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News; Reuters