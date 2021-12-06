Makati Medical Center. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — After battling hundreds of virus infections for nearly two years, the Makati Medical Center now has zero in-patient cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), its chief confirmed Monday.

"Yes, I validate the report," Medical Director, Dr. Saturnino Javier confirmed to ABS-CBN News in a text message, when asked about a photo of the hospital's purported statement.

"For the first time in 20 months since March 2020, MMC posted zero census for COVID-19 patient in all the COVID-19 Wings and Critical Care units (As of Dec 6, 6:00)," according to the statement attributed to Javier.

The hospital is at the financial district of the National Capital Region, which had become the epicenter of COVID infections during the past months.

Javier said he was hoping that the recent development would inspire patients, especially those whose illnesses are not related to COVID-19, to seek medical attention.

"This is to further inspire confidence among patients, especially the non-COVID ones, who have been sidelined for a long time already, to get connected once again with their doctors in MMC," he said.

"Just as well, this is also to inform everyone that MMC is ready to serve all."

Earlier this year, MMC was brimming with COVID patients, reporting full capacity for several weeks.

Last week, the country's largest COVID referral center, Philippine General Hospital reported zero new COVID admissions, and recorded its lowest number of virus patients in more than a year.

The Philippines on Monday logged 543 fresh COVID-19 cases and 113 more deaths, the Department of Health said as it flagged late reporting of fatalities.

This is the 8th straight day that the number of cases has remained below 700 and the 13th straight day that it remained below 1,000, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

DOH earlier in the day said Philippines was already under low risk classification for COVID, but health protocols would remain, especially with the threat of the new variant Omicron.

- With reports from Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News