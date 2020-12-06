UST's public affairs director passes away

Giovanna Fontanilla, the director of the University of Santo Tomas’ public affairs office, has passed away. Photo from UST website

MANILA (UPDATE) – The long-time director of the University of Santo Tomas’ public affairs office has passed away, the school said Sunday.

On its official social media pages, the 409-year-old Catholic university announced the passing of its public affairs director, associate professor Giovanna Fontanilla. It did not state the cause of her death.

Fontanilla served UST for 41 years, teaching English courses at the College of Education and leading the school’s public relations office for decades.

“For three decades, Dr. Fontanilla was the face and voice of UST to the general public and was one of UST's best ambassadors,” the university wrote in a Facebook post.

“We join her family in these trying times and express our unending gratitude to her for her selfless service to the Thomasian family,” it added.

Fontanilla finished her education degree, magna cum laude, and earned her doctor of philosophy, major in English language studies, from UST, according to a feature published on the university’s website.

Fontanilla’s Master’s degree in education technology also helped “pave the way” for the establishment of UST’s Education Technology Center, a training facility on ICT teacher professional development, in the 1990s, according to the feature.

Ging Reyes, Head of ABS-CBN News, said Fontanilla is a "longtime partner" of the media network "in promoting news media literacy and citizen journalism."

"Her positive energy and compassionate leadership were an inspiration. She strongly believed in providing relevant tools and worthy role models in the training and education of future journalists and media practitioners," Reyes said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Prof. Giovanna Fontanilla... We will miss her very much."

