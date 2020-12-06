Senator seeks review of govt deals with toll operators due to RFID issues

Vehicles pass through the Balintawak tollway along the North Luzon Expressway in Caloocan City on October 22, 2020, more than a week before tollways go fully cashless on November 2. The DOTR requires tollways to go fully cashless to curb the spread of COVID-19. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Senator Sherwin Gatchalian on Sunday sought a review of the government's concession deal with toll operators over issues in the implementation of the contactless RFID system.

Gatchalian said he would file a resolution within the week after his brother, Valenzuela City mayor Rex Gatchalian, asked North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Corp. to resolve issues that has caused heavy traffic in its tollway.

The senator said toll operators must act on motorists' complaints within 3 business days under Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) rules.

But he lamented as well that the TRB failed to "lift a finger in the wake of numerous complaints from motorists of long queues and traffic congestion."

"Such is an utter display of callousness to the plight of the motorists who, because of technical glitches and apparent inaction of concerned authorities, get stuck in traffic for hours,” he said in a statement.

"Toll road operators have the temerity to exact fees from the public without any commensurate services. It’s deplorable to say the least."



The Valenzuela mayor had said NLEX failed to fix its system in the 7 years he has complained about it.

"Di ako tutol sa RFID. Maganda ang teknolohiya 'pag tama ang teknolohiya na gamit niyo... Dito sa NLEX, 7 years na ako nagrereklamo. Hindi nila inayos ang teknolohiya for the past 7 years. RFID is a good technology if you choose the right RFID system," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(I'm not against RFID. Technology is good if the right one is used. I have been complaining against NLEX for 7 years. They didn't fix their technology for the past 7 years.)

On Friday, he gave the firm 24 hours to submit an action plan and another 72 hours to give an explanation as to why its business permit should not be suspended or revoked.

The government has required toll operators to implement a cashless and contactless system due to the COVID-19 pandemic.